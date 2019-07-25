Food for Thought: Can you jump start your metabolism?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You have probably heard someone say “I need to jump start my metabolism,” when they had trouble losing weight. But can you actually do something to increase your metabolism?

Metabolism refers to the processes in your body that burns calories. The faster your metabolism, the more calories you burn. Genetics play a major role but you can increase your metabolism with physical activity.

The more muscle you have the more calories you burn, especially when you move that muscle. Physical activity is the best way to build muscle or at least maintain the muscle you have.

You can go for a walk or hit the gym as long as the exercise increases your breathing, heart rate and core temperature. Then you need to eat enough protein to maintain or grow your muscle.

A basic guideline is to take you ideal body weight, even if you are not there, and divide it by 2. That number is how many grams of protein you need each day. So if 150 pounds is your ideal weight you need 75 grams of protein a day.

In addition, do not go too low when you are cutting your calories. Your body will go into survival mode and slow your metabolism.