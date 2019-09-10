Food for Thought: Eating watermelon seeds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a great season for watermelon and you probably tried to avoid eating the seeds. However, now watermelon seeds are actually being promoted as a superfood.

People in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East have long eaten watermelon seeds. That’s a smart move, considering that the seeds actually have more nutrients than the fruit’s juicy inside.

A one ounce serving of dried watermelon seeds has 160 calories, 8 grams of protein, and 13 grams of mostly healthy fat, plus minerals such as iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc.

Watermelon seeds are roasted to make them taste good. They are being promoted as a superfood, with claims that they are beneficial for everything from obesity and arthritis to diabetes and the immune system.

However, studies have largely been done with animals. Human trials are needed before anyone starts eating watermelon seeds for supposed medical benefits.

The watermelon seed market is expected to swell over the next several years. You can buy roasted watermelon seeds, you can roast them yourself or look for watermelon seed butter, powder, protein bars in stores.