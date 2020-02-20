Food for Thought: some dark chocolate is good for the brain and heart

(WWLP) – The news keeps getting sweeter about dark chocolate and other cocoa products. It is good for the brain and the heart. However the chocolate must be high in flavonoids.

An Italian study had people over the age of 65 drink a cocoa beverage with either high, intermediate, or low levels of flavonols. Their diets were controlled to eliminate other sources of flavanols.

After eight weeks the high flavanol group did better on memory, verbal, and cognition tests. Blood pressure, blood sugar, and oxidative stress also improved.

Not all dark chocolate or cocoa powder is rich in flavonoids. You can not go by the “percent cocoa” on the label. When cocoa powder is highly processed — called “Dutch” or “alkali processed” — flavonoids are destroyed.

So read the label when you buy dark chocolate. Pick one that 70 percent dark or darker and read the label to be sure it does not say “processed with alkali” or “Dutch Chocolate.”