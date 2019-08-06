Food for Thought: What foods help lower the risk of breast cancer?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. However, the foods you eat can reduce your risk.

A study published in the International Journal of Cancer finds certain fruits and vegetables may lower your risk of certain breast cancers.

The researchers tracked roughly 182,000 women for 24 years. Those who reported consuming 5 and a half whole fruits and vegetables a day, not juice, had an 11 percent lower risk of breast cancer than those who ate 2 and a half servings or less a day. The vegetables that had the greatest impact were cruciferous vegetable like cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli, green leafy vegetables and those colored orange-yellow like carrots and winter squash.

So make half you plate colorful fruits and vegetables at each meal. It may cut your risk of breast cancer.