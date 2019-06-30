Food Justice Bike Ride held to raise money for local farm shares

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bike riders will be riding through a number of Franklin County communities Sunday morning.

Riders can ride a 9, 18, or 42-mile course through Franklin County. The 18-mile-long bike route begins in Greenfield.

42-mile map

18-mile map

9-mile map

People are riding to support Just Roots Community Farm. The farm provides deeply discounted farm shares to those in need. Proceeds from the bike ride will benefit Just Roots Community Farm.

The race is hosted by Food Justice Bike Ride, which was created to help fight hunger locally. This is the second annual race.

This year the goal is to raise $10,000. Last year the race raised over $6,000.