SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts restaurant owners have a good feeling about Super Bowl Sunday, even without the New England Patriots.

On any given Sunday during the NFL season, Chris Arilotta finds himself cheering along with his customers. He’s something of a super fan-what he’s learned about the game has connived Arillota that despite the absence of the Patriots Sunday, fan interest is running high-high enough to fill his restaurant that day.

Christopher’s Tavern owner, Chris Arilotta said, “The storyline in the Super Bowl is really good. You have a veteran getting his first chance in the Super Bowl after 13 years in the league and up and coming 20 somethings.”

This restaurant owner is just as certain about the fan pleasing food that he’ll be serving at his sports bar-the tried and true favorites he hopes will keep the customers happy during those big plays.

“For the Super Bowl, wings are our biggest sellers. Nacho’s have been voted for Western Massachusetts, pizza’s very good,” Arilotta states.

Sticking to the basics and not doing anything crazy is the way this veteran restaurateur puts it when it comes cooking anything off-beat. Because of the rising cost of food, continuing supply chain issues and because of the Pandemic, Chris Arillota intends to serve what’s always gone down well with football fans at his place of business.