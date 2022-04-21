(WWLP) – The war in Ukraine is putting a massive strain on the global food supply, but experts don’t expect food shortages to occur here in the United States.

Ukrainian grain exports are down 75-percent and the cost of fertilizer has risen by 30-percent. Wheat and corn are now at their highest prices in a decade, but we remain unlikely to see a shortage of bread products on store shelves because the US doesn’t import much grain from Ukraine.

Experts warn, though, that product shortages due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions… will likely continue.