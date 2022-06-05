(WWLP) – Every year, there are several food recalls that cause illnesses and deaths. Being aware of recalls quickly can help consumers and their families stay healthy.

According to CDC, one in six Americans gets sick each year from foodborne diseases, of whom, 128,000 wind up in the hospital and 3,000 die.

“People expect food to nourish them, not to harm them. So we need to intensify efforts to decrease the number of illnesses and deaths due to foodborne diseases,” said Christopher Braden, M.D., director of CDC’s Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases in a news release.

Why foods are recalled

The US PIRG Education Fund cites 270 recalls in food and beverages last year, with undeclared allergens being the most common cause.

Reasons for food recalls. Courtesy of U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

Food recalls and retailers

In the event of a recall, retailers have a range of ways to notify consumers, such as automated messages, text messages, emails to customers with loyalty cards, their own websites, or social media.

The U.S. PIRG Education Fund surveyed 50 of the largest grocery retailers in the world recently. A majority of the stores have some kind of notification policy, but sometimes the methods and timing aren’t as effective as they could be.

Costco: has more than 600 stores, aims to contact customers by phone and email if on record

has more than 600 stores, aims to contact customers by phone and email if on record Whole Foods: has about 500 stores nationwide, notifies customers through email and store signage immediately, before a post by regulators

has about 500 stores nationwide, notifies customers through email and store signage immediately, before a post by regulators Trader Joe’s: has about 500 stores nationwide, allows shoppers to sign up for email alerts of any purchases that are recalled

According to the Food Safety Modernization Act, passed in 2011, stores with 15 or more locations must post recall notices within 24 hours of receiving them from the FDA. The FDA requires that the store’s notice be posted for 14 days in a prominent location inside the store.

The choices stores have:

At or near the check-out register

The location where the food was sold

Targeted recall information provided

to customers who bought the food

to customers who bought the food Another location or method “considered appropriate” by the FDA

However, the FDA has yet to release its final guidelines. As a result, the notices aren’t actually required to be posted.

Types of food recalls from the FDA:

Class I: Recalls for products which could cause serious injury or death

Class II: Recalls for products which might cause serious injury or temporary illness

Class III: Recalls for products which are unlikely to cause injury or illness, but that violate FDA regulations.

What consumers can do to protect themselves:

These are steps that consumers can take to protect themselves and their families of food recalls, according to the US PIRG Education Fund.

Stop by the customer service desks of the grocery stores where you shop and inquire about how recalls are communicated to customers.

Sign up with any grocery store where you shop frequently to be notified by phone, text, or email if an item you bought has been recalled. There is a good chance that the store will learn about a recall before government regulators do. At least once a day, check the grocery store’s email or phone number for messages.

Consider only shopping at stores that have a good recall notification policy, especially if you buy a lot of products that are frequently recalled, like produce, including lettuce and other vegetables, or if someone in your home has severe food allergies.

Keep the package or a photo of it if you empty bags of onions, apples, or flour into another container so you can determine whether you’re affected by a recall.

Follow the agencies’ Twitter accounts, @FDArecalls and @USDAFoodSafety, if you have one. Real-time alerts are especially important if there are people in the home who have severe allergies, children, pregnant women, the elderly, or people with compromised immune systems.

Set up Google news alerts with those keywords to be delivered to your email daily or in real time if you don’t want to sign up for all food recalls, but just those involving salmonella, E. coli, or listeria, or certain undeclared allergens (like peanuts or wheat).

Remember that harmful bacteria on or in food can often be killed by thoroughly cooking it. However, you should not use recalled food simply because you are cooking with it. Furthermore, while rinsing produce can help remove pesticide residue and some germs, it will not kill bacteria like salmonella or E. coli.

Allow recall notifications to be sent to your phone by downloading the free Foodkeeper app.

Sign up for recall alerts from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For the latest food recalls click here.