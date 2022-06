NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An iconic West Springfield eatery is coming to Hampshire County.

The White Hut will be serving hamburgers for the first time in Northampton Thursday with the launch of its new food truck.

The Hut will set up shop at Enlite Cannabis Dispensary on Damon Road. They will be open daily from 11:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday through Labor Day.