CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not just humans that need to be safe during the holidays. Thanksgiving tends to coincide with an increase in vet visits.

According to American Kennel Club, turkey meat, sweet potatoes, green beans, and pumpkin are safe, healthy foods to share with your dog. Bones, sweets, and fatty foods are all things that should be avoided.

Plain foods are the best choice for your dog, so try to avoid sharing food prepared with butter, spices, or other fatty ingredients. If your pet gets into something it shouldn’t, get help immediately.