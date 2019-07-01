Forbes Library is getting rid of late fees for children and young adults

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, young readers can expect a happy announcement. The Forbes Library in Northampton is getting rid of late fees for children and young adults.

“Our goal is to emphasize the return of library materials rather than penalizing our youngest patrons,” Library Director, Lisa Downing, told 22News.

“Using the library should not be a source of stress for families. We recognize that fines can serve as a barrier preventing some families, especially those who do not have disposable income to pay fines, from visiting the library.”

The library said, The income from children and young adult fines made up just under 4% of the total book and media budget.

“It’s still not too late to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, and we hope families that have stayed away because of overdue fines will come in and sign up right away,” said Head of the Children’s and Young Adult Department, Sarah Johnson.

Patrons will still be expected to return books by their due dates and will have to pay replacement fees if they are not able to return items, said Downing.