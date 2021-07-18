Forest Park Duck Pond closed off due to flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Like many other areas of western Massachusetts, the duck pond at Forest Park experienced flooding.

Someone referring to the duck pond as a ‘duck lake,’ after heavy rain over the weekend.

“Today we came and we looked at all of this and were like “oh my god this is crazy”. We’ve never seen it like flooded like this,” Valerie Maloni said.



“Our beloved duck pond? It’s a mess. It’s like something you’d see after a war movie,” Christopher John Belanger.

By late afternoon, the water had receded for the most part. Rain overnight, Sunday into Monday is not expected to be as heavy. Police will continue to keep the area near the duck pond blocked off for the time being.