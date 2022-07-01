SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Summer Aquatics Program will give residents the opportunity to swim at the Forest Park Pool for free all summer long.

The season runs through August 13th and will be open every day of the week from 11 am in the morning to 6:30 pm in the afternoon.

In order to participate, residents must first pre-register and then obtain a free photo ID to be allowed in.

Forest Park Pool will be registering guests and issuing pool passes everyday at the Cyr Arena from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.