HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the height of the pandemic, Western Massachusetts Parks and Recreation Directors found it almost impossible to recruit lifeguards. The situation for this Summer has improved, but not by much.

It’s a good thing the Holyoke Parks Department trains applicants through the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Program so they never run short of grass roots applicants.

Maureen Tisdell, Holyoke Parks and Recreation Assistant Director, said, “We always each summer run into a shortage of lifeguards. But by offering our course, we are able to obtain new lifeguards. And we’re able to train them at the pool to get experience into becoming a life guard.”

Just recently, the Springfield Parks Department reported having hired enough lifeguards for the Forest Park pool, enabling the popular recreation area to re-open for the Summer on June first.