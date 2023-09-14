SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park is inviting guests to embark on a global wine-tasting adventure during the upcoming Wine Safari event scheduled for Thursday, October 5th, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This unique fundraiser not only promises an evening of exquisite wines but also supports the welfare of the 225+ animals that call The Zoo home.

Wine Safari is set to be an unforgettable journey around the world, where attendees can savor wines from various regions while meeting animals native to those same areas. This innovative event offers a captivating blend of wine-tasting and wildlife encounters, allowing guests to “travel” from one country to another, all within the surroundings of The Zoo in Forest Park.

While The Zoo is renowned as a family-friendly destination, Wine Safari is an exclusive adults-only affair, providing a distinct opportunity for grown-up visitors.

Gabry Tyson, the Development Manager at The Zoo in Forest Park, expressed, “Wine Safari provides a unique experience for adults and allows them to explore The Zoo in a different way than when they visit with their family. It’s the perfect excuse to hire a babysitter and enjoy a Thursday night out.”

To attend this exciting event, guests must be 21 years or older. A $50 ticket grants access to wine sampling from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (while supplies last), delectable hors d’oeuvres, coffee, captivating animal encounters, and informative keeper talks conducted by members of The Zoo’s dedicated animal care and education teams. Additionally, attendees can look forward to participating in a raffle offering prizes from well-known organizations such as the Boston Bruins, Spirit of Springfield, Max Hospitality, and various local businesses.

Sarah Tsitso, the Executive Director at The Zoo in Forest Park, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Wine Safari is always so much fun, and is a great way to spend time with your favorite animals while drinking some phenomenal wines from around the world. All of the money we raise at Wine Safari supports our animal residents over the winter months, helping us provide food, bedding, heat, vet care and everything else our animals need while our gates are closed to the public.”

Attendance at Wine Safari requires advanced ticket purchase, and IDs will be checked at the door to ensure that all attendees are 21 or older. Tickets are limited and are available for purchase now on The Zoo’s website at www.forestparkzoo.org/winesafari.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy world-class wines, unforgettable animal encounters, and contribute to the well-being of The Zoo’s beloved animal residents. Wine Safari promises an evening of adventure and support for a great cause.