Former Chicopee police officer sentenced to pay $5K for immigration fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Chicopee police officer will never work in law enforcement again after he was sentenced Thursday in federal court for committing immigration fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, 44-year-old Nhac Duy Truong of East Longmeadow was sentenced to pay a $5,000 fine in Springfield Federal Court.

Lelling said the terms of Truong’s plea agreement were that he had to resign from the Chicopee Police Department and to never seek employment in law enforcement.

Truong pled guilty to one count of immigration fraud in February 2019 after he submitted two petitions, one in 2008 and another in 2009, for a claimed fiancee from another country. Lelling said the woman was not engaged to Truong, however, but was his wife’s sister.

He also signed an affidavit in Vietnam in February of 2011 in support of his 2009 petition. Lelling said the affidavit falsely stated he had lever lived with his wife or met her, when he had lived with her and she was the mother of his two children.

Truong had served in the Chicopee police department since 2004.