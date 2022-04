(WWLP) – In Federal Court, former Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark will be arraigned after she was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The 51-year-old from Belchertown was indicted on two charges of making false statement in connection with sending 99 threatening messages to a candidate for Chicopee Police Chief.

Charges of making false statements each can carry up to five years in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 thousand.