(WWLP) – In Natick, a former top security executive with eBay has pled guilty to his role in a campaign to harass and intimidate a Massachusetts couple.

James Baugh admitted in federal court to nine charges in connection with the campaign that involved deliveries of live spiders, fly larva, pigs blood and even visits from strangers responding to a fake ‘swingers’ ad on Craig’s list.

Baugh is one of seven charged in the scheme that ran from August 2019 to August 2020.

sentencing is scheduled for September.