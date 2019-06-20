Former Hadley officer jailed for using unreasonable force, falsifying report in 2017 arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Hadley Police officer will spend more than a year in prison for using unreasonable force during an arrest and falsifying a report of the incident.

According to the Department of Justice, 50-year-old Christopher M. Roeder of Agawam was sentenced to 14 months in prison and one year of supervised release in Springfield’s federal court on Thursday.

In February 2019, a jury found Roeder guilty of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of falsification of a document.

Court documents say Roeder struck an arrestee in the face without legal justification, while the arrestee was seated on a bench inside the Hadley Police Department’s booking area on April 3, 2017.

The strike fractured the arrestee’s nose in multiple places and required surgery to repair.

Roeder then attempted to obstruct the investigation into his assault of the arrestee by lying on his police report when describing the incident.