Former high school teacher sentenced in child pornography case

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–A former Massachusetts high school math teacher was sentenced Wednesday in Boston’s federal court for receipt and possession of child pornography.

Warren Anderson, 27, of Lowell and Harvard, was a teacher at Narraganset Regional High School. He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 45 months in prison and five years of supervised release. In July 2019, Anderson pleaded guilty to one count each of receipt and possession of child pornography.

As part of an investigation into the online trade of child pornography through the use of Kik messenger, Anderson was interviewed in August 2018 and admitted accessing sites on the dark web to obtain child pornography. Forensic analysis of his computers revealed that he had thousands of files of child pornography, and that he had used both Kik and a dark web-based messaging platform to discuss and trade child pornography.

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.