CHARLOTTE, N.C. / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A former Killeen Independent School District music teacher is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Killeen ISD Interim Superintendent of Schools Megan Bradley says district police have been working with the Killeen Police Department to investigate the former teacher – who was employed at Alice W. Douse Elementary School. The former teacher, identified as 49-year-old Makalani Jones, was arrested in North Carolina on Monday.

Killeen Police say they received a report on February 9 of a former teacher allegedly engaged inappropriate conduct with a student at Alice Douse Elementary School. Through an investigation, it was discovered that a juvenile victim disclosed that Jones had inappropriate physical contact with the student in the fall of 2022.

Jones was employed from August 2, 2022, to December 16, 2022. He never returned to the campus after Christmas break, and resigned from the district on January 13, 2023. Bradley says the district received a complaint on February 6, 2023, after Jones resigned.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and on Tuesday, May 16, a complaint was returned charging Jones with Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child. Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued a warrant for his arrest, and on Monday, May 22, Jones was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Jones was transported to the Gaston County Jail where he was processed, and will await extradition to Bell County.

The school district was notified of the arrest on Monday, and has communicated the information to parents and employees of the campus.

Killeen ISD says it will never tolerate illegal or inappropriate behavior by an employee toward any child. It will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials in this matter. If the allegations against Jones prove to be true, the district will support the strongest possible legal action against this former teacher.

If you have any questions or additional information to share, you can contact Killeen ISD Police at 254-336-2815. The following campus counselors are available to students to address their concerns: Tina.Lawrence@killeenisd.org and Amy.Sobers@killeenisd.org.

Killeen ISD also has a safety tip line website, www.KISDisSafe.com, for those who want to remain anonymous.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, Gaston County Sheriff’s Office and the family involved also assisted with this investigation.