Former Minnechaug hockey player awarded Hobey Baker award

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP)- A former Minnechaug Hockey player was celebrated Thursday night for his team leadership and character.

Dominic Terzi played hockey for four years with Minnechaug Hockey. Last year, at the height of the pandemic Terzi’s teammates nominated him for a Hobey Baker High School Character Award.

However, they were unable to present him the award due to COVID restrictions. He’s now in college, but his former teammates and coach managed to make good on their nomination.

“It makes you feel even better because people see you as a good guy instead of someone you don’t want to be around.” Dominic told 22News.

His former head coach Kyle Bousquet said, “We felt Dominic, like I said, exemplified what the award stood for and he was deserving of it.”

The award is given to high school players who display discipline, good leadership, and overall good character.