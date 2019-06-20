Former Pittsfield attorney sentenced to one year of probation for bulk cash smuggling

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former lawyer from Pittsfield will have to serve one year of probation and pay more than $100,000 for bulk cash smuggling in 2014 after his sentencing Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, 75-year-old John Castiglione was sentenced in federal court in Springfield to one count of bulk cash smuggling. As a result of the sentencing, Castiglione will have to forfeit $125,000 and serve a year of probation.

Lelling said as part of Castiglione’s plea agreement, he agreed to resign from practicing law and never seek admission to the bar again.

Castiglione tried to mail two packages containing $60,000 and $65,000 on May 2, 2014 from Burmuda to his home in Pittsfield. Lelling said Castiglione intended to evade federal reporting requirements concerning the cash when he mailed the money.

Officers seized the packages in the U.S. and interviewed Castiglione, who admitted to trying to smuggle the money to avoid paying taxes and fees. Lelling said Castiglione also provided contradicting statements about where the money came from when he knew the money belonged to his family.