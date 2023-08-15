ATLANTA, GA. (WWLP) – Former President Donald Trump and several allies were indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Donald Trump and 18 others have been indicted by an Atlanta Grand Jury in a case focused on

Trump’s efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The grand jury is charging him with felony racketeering and numerous conspiracy charges. The investigation was ignited by a January 2021 phone call in which Trump suggested Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State could help him “find 11,780 votes” needed to beat Joe Biden.

Trump’s campaign responded to the charges, calling District Attorney Fani Willis a rabid partisan, and accusing the DA of stalling the investigation to purposefully interfere with the 2024 presidential race. It is the fourth time Trump has been indicted in the last four and a half months.

“Every individual charged in the indictment is charged with one count of violating Georgia’s racketeer-influenced and corrupt organization’s act, to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J. Trump to seize the presidential term of office beginning on January 20th, 2021,” said Willis.

The 41-count indictment also names lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro,

and several other people.

District Attorney Fani Willis said that she’s giving Trump and the other defendants until next Friday the 25th to come down and surrender in Atlanta.