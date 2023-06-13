MIAMI, Fla. (WWLP) – Former President Donald Trump is making his first court appearance on Tuesday after being indicted on charges relating to his handling of classified documents.

The former president’s plane landed at Miami International Airport on Monday. He was indicted last week on 37 federal felony counts, including willful retention of national defense information, making false statements and representations, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and maintains he was entitled to the documents, and he has said the prosecution was politically motivated. The former president says he will plead not guilty and will stay in the presidential race even if convicted.

He is not expected to make any public comments at the courthouse, but he is scheduled to deliver remarks at his estate in New Jersey later Tuesday night.