SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 29th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a former Remington Arms employee pled guilty to embezzling assets from the labor union he was representing for almost four years.

On Wednesday, September 28th, 38-year-old Jay Garnsey of Richfield Springs admitted that between late 2015 to December 2019, while employed by Remington Arms in Ilion, NY, and as the financial secretary of the union that represented its employees, he embezzled over $38,000 in union funds by submitting fraudulent reimbursement vouchers.

Garnsey is scheduled to be sentenced in the City of Utica on January 25th, 2023, before District Judge David N. Hurd. He has been ordered to repay the union $38,172.76 in restitution, faces up to five years in Federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of post-imprisonment supervision after he is released.