(WWLP) – Former Springfield Police Officers Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero were each convicted of three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery but were acquitted of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault causing serious bodily injury.

The other two involved officers were cleared of all charges.

The sentencing of Billingsley and Cicero was originally scheduled for April 7, but has been postponed to Wednesday, April 27 in Hampden Superior Court.

Misdemeanor assault and battery charges carry a sentence of up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine in Massachusetts.