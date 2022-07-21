SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – On Thursday, July 21st, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a former Utica Police Officer was sentenced in federal court for violating the constitutionally protected right of an arrestee to be free from excessive force by a law enforcement officer.

27-year-old Matthew Felitto admitted that in September 2020, as a former officer of the UPD, he kicked a handcuffed arrestee multiple times in the face and chest while assisting with their arrest for not complying with other officers’ commands, prior to his arrival at the scene of the crime, causing injuring to the arrestee.

Felitto was sentenced to two years of probation and a $7,500 fine, as well as performing 100 hours of community service during his probation. Additionally, he has resigned from the Utica Police Department, and as a convicted felon, he will be prohibited from owning or possessing firearms in the future.