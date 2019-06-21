Former western Mass trooper sentenced in connection with overtime scandal

BOSTON (WWLP) – A former state trooper from western Massachusetts was sentenced Thursday in connection with the ongoing overtime abuse scandal.

According to U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, 45-year-old Gary Herman of Chester was sentenced to one day in prison, which was deemed served.

Herman was also sentenced to one year of supervised release with the first months to be served in home confinement and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $12,468.

He pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds in October 2018.

Lelling said Herman was paid $12,486 for overtime shifts he did not work over the course of 2016. He covered up the overtime abuse by creating fake citations, and falsely claiming in paperwork and payroll entries that he had worked the entire shift. On several occasions, he fabricated citations by copying driver information from tickets he had issued months earlier.

Herman is the sixth trooper to be sentenced in connection with the scandal.