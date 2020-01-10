Former Westfield cop facing murder charge back in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Westfield cop, who’s accused of killing his wife, was back in court on Friday.

Brian Fanion was charged in November with first degree murder for allegedly killing his wife, Amy Fanion.

He was in Hampden Superior Court for a pretrial hearing on Friday. Judge Francis Flannery approved a request to move the pretrial hearing back a few days so more evidence, including grand jury minutes, can be reviewed.

Amy Fanion’s death in May 2018 was initially ruled a suicide, but after 17 months of investigation, Brian Fanion was arrested and formally charged with first-degree murder.

He pled “not guilty” during his arraignment in November 2019, and is being held without the right to bail.

Fanion was an evidence room detective with the Westfield Police Department before he retired last year.

He will be back in court for the rescheduled pretrial hearing on January 16.

