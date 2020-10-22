Fort Bragg deletes Twitter account, says hack led to lewd messages

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg’s Twitter account was deleted Wednesday evening after it said a hack led to lewd messages being shared from its official account.

At 4:25 p.m. and then 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, the military base’s official Twitter account responded to an adult content account. Then, at 5:23 p.m., Fort Bragg said its account had been hacked.

“We apologize to our followers. We have secured our account and (are) looking into the matter,” the now-deleted tweet said.

The entire account, which had nearly 60,000 followers, was deleted shortly after the announcement of the hack.

A Fort Bragg spokesperson said the account was taken down for at least 30 days due to the report of a hack.