(WWTI) — Many websites operated by the U.S. Army appeared to be offline Thursday morning.

Fort Campbell, which is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, tweeted that its website remained temporarily down on May 19.

According to Fort Campbell, this is due to a blockage on the website, but is not local and is affecting other installations across the county.

As of 11:30 a.m. on May 19, Fort Drum’s website also appeared to be facing a similar issue as users could not reach the site.

Other installations appearing to be experiencing similar issues include Fort Bragg, Fort Rucker, Fort Richardson, Fort Huachuca, Fort Irwin, Fort Carson, Fort Stewart, Fort Gordon, Fort Leavenworth, Fort Riley, Fort Knox, Fort Polk, Fort Detrick, Fort George G. Meade, Fort Devens, Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Hamilton, Fort Buchanan, Fort Jackson, Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Fort Belvoir, Fort Myer, Fort Lee and Fort McCoy.

ABC50 has reached out to Fort Drum Public Affairs and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it is made available.