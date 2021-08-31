Fort Drum honors fallen soldiers at Mountainfest Remembrance Ceremony

The Fort Drum community joined Gold Star Family members and invited guests at Memorial Park on Aug. 31 to reflect and honor the sacrifices of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers who died in service to their country. The guest speaker for the Annual Remembrance Ceremony was Paul Monti, father of Sgt. 1st Class Jared Monti, who posthumously was awarded the Medal of Honor in September 2009. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fallen soldiers were honored at the Fort Drum military base on Tuesday morning.

Gathering at Memorial Park, Fort Drum hosted its annual Remembrance Ceremony. Members of the Fort Drum community joined Gold Star family members and guests to reflect and honor the sacrifices made 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who have lost their lives serving their country.

The ceremony was lead by 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr. According to Maj. Gen. Beagle, it is one of the most significant ceremonies the Fort Drum community hosts.

“This ceremony is the most important ceremony that we will do all year long,” Maj. Gen. Beagle, Jr., said. “We honor our fallen. We remember them.”

Following remarks made by the Commander, Paul Monti addressed the community as the ceremony’s annual guest speaker. Monti is the father of Sgt. 1st Class Jared Monti, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in September 2009.

“We are all members of a club that we did not want to join,” Monti said. “It was thrust upon us, and we must accept that dubious honor. Our club has no rules, but like any other club it has dues. Our club is the most expensive club in the world. We have paid with our loved ones, and we pay it day after day, month after month, year after year.”

The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony is a part of this year’s Mountainfest, a four-day event held on the Fort Drum base. The ceremony was held on the second day of the festival.