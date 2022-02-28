ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Fort Drum Soldier has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl in the City of Rome.

The Rome Police Department and Oneida County Child Advocacy Center began investigating reports that 19-year-old Ethan Daubenspeck had allegedly set up a meeting with a 13-year-old girl on dating and social media websites on the night of Saturday, February 26th.

Through the investigation, it was learned that during that alleged meeting, Daubenspeck and the underage girl were allegedly found having sexual contact, by the girl’s mother.

On February 27th, Daubenspeck was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

After being processed, Daubenspeck was arraigned at the Sheriff’s Correctional Facility and is currently remanded in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

The Child Advocacy Center has issued an ‘Order of Protection’ and other services on the victim’s behalf.

Eyewitness News will update this story with new information as it is released.