Fort River Elementary hosts Youth Activism Festival

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Sixth graders at Fort River Elementary in Amherst now have a better idea of how public policy is created and changed.

Students participated in a Youth Activism Festival Friday evening.

Over the past two months, students spent time organizing a campaign around issues they chose. Campaigns included the Green New Deal, reducing de-forestation in Massachusetts, and changing the Massachusetts flag.

Teacher Tim Austin told 22News, “I think one of the biggest things the students get out of it is the skills it takes to actually engage as a citizen.”

The students also played a game of basketball with a visiting school.

This is the first year Fort River held this Youth Activism Festival.

