TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the northern end of Lake George, Fort Ticonderoga stands as a monument to history and an attraction to visitors alike. On Monday, the fort announced when it will open, and what’s in store there this year.

Fort Ticonderoga is set to open on Saturday, May 6. This year’s offerings include a look at a specific year of the fort’s colonial American history, on top of the usual stable of reenactors, boat rides, and family experiences.

“Fort Ticonderoga is a must-see destination, a center of learning, and an interactive, multi-faceted experience,” said Fort Ticonderoga President Beth Hill. “Daily programs bring to life epic chapters of history and signature stories through new interactive programs and world-class museum exhibits, boat tours aboard the Carillon, living history events, special programs, lush gardens, Mount Defiance tours, hands-on family activities, and more.”

The fort’s new leading attraction this year is a series about the year 1760 at the historic fort. Programs, history exhibits, gardens, and more will come together to offer a snapshot of a specific year in early settled America.

The museum has also added a series of family adventure programs. In July and August, visitors can join in the reenactment, helping soldiers with the daily tasks of the 1700s. The museums featured exhibit this year is “Underwater Ticonderoga from the King’s Shipyard,” which shows findings from a 2019 survey of a historic shipyard used by the British in the 1750s and ’60s.

“As a leader in delivering a premium historic destination experience, we are thrilled to welcome visitors back to Fort Ticonderoga for the daily visitation Campaign Season– building family memories, fostering enjoyment in our site’s beauty, and inspiring visitors to discover the power of the past and its meaning to us today,” said Hill.

Fort Ticonderoga and the neighboring Mt. Defiance will be open Tuesdays-Sundays from May 6 to Oct. 19. Daily admission runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or on-site.

Fort Ticonderoga has more changes in the works. Last year, it reached the end of phase 1 of a $70 million restoration project, with more to come.