Fotis Dulos arrested for 2nd time in case of missing New Canaan mother, attorney speaks

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos, who went missing on May 24, was arrested again Wednesday in connection with her disappearance.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that Dulos was taken into custody by detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad at his Farmington home just around 2:30 p.m.

Dulos was charged with tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence.

His bond was set at $500,000.

“If this were Christmas morning I would be saying, ‘I waited all these months for this paltry gift?’ Said Dulos’ Attorney, Norm Pattis. “There’s not much here that we haven’t heard before, and I question the wisdom of these charges at this late date. The requirements to make another bond seems simply a stunt on the state’s part to wear down our will to resist.”

“It’s an exhausting fight,” Dulos commented. “I love my children. That’s about it.”

When a reporter asked “Where’s your wife? Where’s Jennifer?” Dulos fell silent and looked to his attorney.

“We wish we knew. I wish you’d ask yourself why you have the nerve and the audacity to ask him that question because if you know something the police don’t know, you should go tell them.” – Norm Pattis, Attorney to Fotis Dulos

Pattis said Dulos plans on pleading not guilty.

When asked for a statement Wednesday night on the arrest, Pattis commented on the state police’s search efforts:

“It is difficult to see why the state waited for months to serve this warrant. It was unnecessary. Apparently, Michelle has changed her tune and a handyman is telling tales to deflect attention from himself. We wish the state police spent more time looking for Jennifer and less trying to build a case against Fotis.” – Norm Pattis, Attorney to Fotis Dulos

Dulos and his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were already charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in June. They both are free on bail, with Dulos under GPS monitoring.

Dulos’ next court date is set for September 12 in Norwalk.