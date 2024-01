KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken has been located safely in South Carolina. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detectives would like to thank the surrounding agencies, media, and the public for their assistance.

KCSO asked for public’s help Saturday afternoon, saying that their Juvenile Crimes Detectives were searching for Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken, 16. She is 5’1″ tall and around 130 pounds with brown hair with blue or green tips.