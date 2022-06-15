WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is hosting a shredding event this week for our Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

A little shredding goes a long way when it comes to protecting yourself and you personal information.

Identity theft is continually named one of the fastest growing crimes in America with the federal trade commission reporting 1.4 millions reports of identity theft in 2021. One of the best ways people can protect themselves is to dispose of any identifiable documents. 22News is hosting a free, community shredding event at the eastern states exposition on Friday where people can get rid of up to five boxes or bags of personal paperwork.

Barry Sandborn, Vice President of Operations ProShred, said, “Any documents that have their personal identifiable information and financial information on it. When it doubt I would shred anything that includes their contact information they should bring in.”

The general rule it to keep documents for about seven years. If you have questions about any documents, you should call your accountant. Scanning or taking a photo of a document before you shred it is another way to keep it on file in a safe and paper-less way.

Sandborn continued, “If you are heading down to Friday’s free shredding event, don’t worry about removing things like paper clips, rubber bands, staples and envelopes from you documents… ’cause that machine will eat it right up.”

There will be three of these shredding trucks at Friday’s event, each with a 5 ton capacity. After the paper is shredded it is recycled into paper products. These shredding trucks do a superior job compared to the shredder you may have at home.

Sandborn added, “The strip shredding which you can actually piece back together… our trucks are cross shredders so it’s mixed in with like 4-5 tons of paper and it’s impossible to put that back together. It’s like confetti.”

If you need to get some of your documents shredded, make sure to check out the 22News free shredding event this Friday at the Eastern States exposition.