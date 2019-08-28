Four candidates debate for Springfield Ward 4 seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four candidates running for Springfield Ward 4 City Council attended a debate at the Rebecca Johnson School on Tuesday night.

Debaters Jynai McDonald, Lorenzo Gaines, Malo Brown and Larry Lawson are four of the five candidates running for the open seat.

The Ward 4 seat is being vacated by Councilor E. Henry Twiggs who’s held the seat for ten years. Twiggs is retiring at the end of the year.

22News spoke with voters attending the debate about their views on the race.

“It’s important that we as a community come together and support people who are looking to make changes in our community,” said Springfield resident, Lakia Baymon.

Another Springfield resident told 22News he’s interested in specific community issues.

“Education, more involvement, community activism and more engagement with the youth,” Kyre Mkynard said.

Twiggs became the Councilor in 2009 after the re-instatement of the Ward based on representation.