Four dead in Minneapolis murder-suicide

(KARE) – Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota say four people, including two children, a woman and a gunman, were shot and killed Sunday morning in the city’s south side.

Officers responded to shots fired around 10 a.m. near Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Police found two young boys with gunshot wounds outside of the home.

Police spokesman John Elder said an “adult male” ran into a house where more gunfire was heard by the responding officers.

“The officers, at their own peril, went without cover to take hold of the two children. They brought those two children to a waiting squad car where they could drive to safety…where they could meet with medics,” Elder said.

The officers attempted life saving measures, but the children died.

