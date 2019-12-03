1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Central Berkshire Reg School District East Longmeadow Public Library Four Winds School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gill-Montague Reg School District Hatfield Public Schools Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Mahar Regional High School Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Regional School District Union #38 School District

Four dead in Minneapolis murder-suicide

News

by: Lou Raguse, KARE

Posted: / Updated:

(KARE) – Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota say four people, including two children, a woman and a gunman, were shot and killed Sunday morning in the city’s south side.

Officers responded to shots fired around 10 a.m. near Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Police found two young boys with gunshot wounds outside of the home.

Police spokesman John Elder said an “adult male” ran into a house where more gunfire was heard by the responding officers.

“The officers, at their own peril, went without cover to take hold of the two children. They brought those two children to a waiting squad car where they could drive to safety…where they could meet with medics,” Elder said.

The officers attempted life saving measures, but the children died.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Y9JIID

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots