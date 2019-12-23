Four statewide ballot questions advance toward 2020 ballot

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin will send four initiative petitions to the Clerk of the House of Representatives for consideration in the legislative session that begins next month. The petitioners for these four proposed laws have submitted more than the 80,239 signatures required by the Massachusetts Constitution.

The proposed laws moving forward and the number of signatures filed for each are:

· Law to Implement Ranked-Choice Voting in Elections – 111,268

· Law Establishing Adequate Funding for Residents of Massachusetts Nursing Homes – 101,999

· Law to Enhance, Update, and Protect the 2013 Motor Vehicle Right to Repair Law – 103,634

· Law Relative to the Sale of Beer and Wine by Food Stores – 99,879

Two constitutional amendments were also filed, but petitioners did not file a sufficient number of signatures for the amendments to go before the Legislature. An Amendment to Restore the Right to Vote filed 14,669 signatures, while An Amendment Regarding the Public Funding of Abortion filed 55,611 signatures.

The Legislature has until May 5, 2020 to act on the initiative petitions. Any proposals not adopted will continue on to the next round of signature-gathering, during which petitioners must collect an additional 13,374 signatures to place their questions on the November 3, 2020 ballot. The additional signatures must be filed with Secretary Galvin’s office by July 1, 2020.