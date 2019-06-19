Four women arrested after alleged disturbance and property damage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested four women after an alleged disturbance on Berkeley Street on Thursday.

Springfield Police Department spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, told 22News that around 11 a.m. on Wednesday police officers were called to Berkeley Street where four women, who had just left.

The women were allegedly throwing items at a home which broke multiple windows and damaged a mini-van.

Officers found the women in a car near Main and Liberty Street and arrested them.

They arrested 32-year-old Raiza Pacheo and 23-year-old Daila Perez of West Springfield, 28-year-old Janell Valdez of Chicopee and 24-year-old Christina Perez of Springfield.

Officers allegedly found a hammer in the car. Walsh, told 22News the hammer is believed to have been used to damage the mini-van.

All four were are charged with malicious damage to a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.