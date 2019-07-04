Fourth of July celebration in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – America’s birthday was celebrated a little early in South Hadley. The town’s Independence Day celebration kicked off at six Wednesday evening.

Dozens of people came out to the Michael E. Smith Middle School for all of the fun and festivities.

One Chicopee couple told 22News they’ve been coming to this patriotic party in South Hadley for years.

“It’s a night out, it’s before every other firework display around the area, and we just enjoy being here,” said Richard Vincellette of Chicopee.

If you live in town, you might’ve heard some fireworks Wednesday night. The sky show got underway at the school around at 9:30 p.m.