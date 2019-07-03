Fourth of July fireworks taking place in western Mass

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with when and where the 4th of July firework celebrations will take place in western Massachusetts this year.
July 3rd
- East Longmeadow: East Longmeadow High School 9:30 p.m.
- South Hadley: Michael E. Smith Middle School at 9:30 p.m.
- Festivities begin at 6 p.m.
- Agawam: Six Flags 9:30 p.m. (Fireworks each night July 3 – July 6)
July 4th
- Springfield: Riverfront Park 9:30 p.m.
- Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m.
- Concert featuring Maxxtone at 7:00 p.m.
- Amherst: UMass McGuirk Alumni Stadium 9:30 p.m.
- Events begin at 5:00 p.m.
July 5th
- Greenfield: Beacon Field at 9:35 p.m.
- Events begin at 4:00 p.m.
July 7th
- Enfield, Conn.: Town Green at 9:45-10:30 p.m.
- Taste of Enfield: July 5-7th
