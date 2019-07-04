Fourth of July: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4, here is a look at what’s open, and what is closed on the Fourth:

Banks: Cosed

Municipal Offices: Closed

State Offices: Closed

Stock Market: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Malls: Open, but some closing early; see below for hours

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

Public Transportation: See below for schedule changes and cancellations

Restaurants: Most open

Retail stores: Most open, but many closing early

Supermarkets: Open, but may operate on reduced hours

Public Transportation schedule changes:

BRTA: No service

FRTA: No service

PVTA: Northampton and Springfield area routes will operate on Sunday schedule, UMass Transit Routes will not operate.

Shopping malls will be open, but will be shutting down early; store, restaurant, and cinema hours may vary.