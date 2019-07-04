Fourth of July: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4, here is a look at what’s open, and what is closed on the Fourth:

  • Banks: Cosed
  • Municipal Offices: Closed
  • State Offices: Closed
  • Stock Market: Closed
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
  • Malls: Open, but some closing early; see below for hours
  • Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
  • Public Transportation: See below for schedule changes and cancellations
  • Restaurants: Most open
  • Retail stores: Most open, but many closing early
  • Supermarkets: Open, but may operate on reduced hours

Public Transportation schedule changes:

  • BRTA: No service
  • FRTA: No service
  • PVTA: Northampton and Springfield area routes will operate on Sunday schedule, UMass Transit Routes will not operate.

Shopping malls will be open, but will be shutting down early; store, restaurant, and cinema hours may vary.

  • Berkshire Mall: Open 10:00 A.M. – 8 P.M.
  • Eastfield Mall: Open 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
  • Enfield Square Mall: Open 10:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.
  • Hampshire Mall: Open 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
  • Holyoke Mall at Ingleside: Open 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
  • Lee Premium Outlets: Open 10:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.
  • Thornes Marketplace: Closed

