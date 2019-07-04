Fourth of July: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4, here is a look at what’s open, and what is closed on the Fourth:
- Banks: Cosed
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Malls: Open, but some closing early; see below for hours
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transportation: See below for schedule changes and cancellations
- Restaurants: Most open
- Retail stores: Most open, but many closing early
- Supermarkets: Open, but may operate on reduced hours
Public Transportation schedule changes:
- BRTA: No service
- FRTA: No service
- PVTA: Northampton and Springfield area routes will operate on Sunday schedule, UMass Transit Routes will not operate.
Shopping malls will be open, but will be shutting down early; store, restaurant, and cinema hours may vary.
- Berkshire Mall: Open 10:00 A.M. – 8 P.M.
- Eastfield Mall: Open 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
- Enfield Square Mall: Open 10:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.
- Hampshire Mall: Open 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
- Holyoke Mall at Ingleside: Open 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
- Lee Premium Outlets: Open 10:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.
- Thornes Marketplace: Closed