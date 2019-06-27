Fourth suspect in Chicopee murder arrested in NYC

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The fourth suspect in a deadly Chicopee shooting has been arrested.

According to Hampden County DA, Anthony Gulluni, 26-year-old Kaevon Brimfield of Springfield was arrested in New York City Thursday morning.

Brimfield was added to the Massachusetts State Police’s most wanted list on June 21. He was allegedly involved in the June 9 shooting on Exchange Street that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Charles White.

Brimfield is also considered a person of interest in two other murders, Gulluni said, one in Springfield and one in Atlanta, Georgia.

Three other people have been arrested in connection with the murder.