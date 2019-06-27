1  of  2
Breaking News
Fourth suspect in Chicopee murder arrested in NYC Police actively searching for suspect in Longmeadow
Watch Live
InFocus: 2019 Springfield Health Equity Report

Fourth suspect in Chicopee murder arrested in NYC

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Courtesy: Hampden County DA’s Office)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The fourth suspect in a deadly Chicopee shooting has been arrested.

According to Hampden County DA, Anthony Gulluni, 26-year-old Kaevon Brimfield of Springfield was arrested in New York City Thursday morning.

Brimfield was added to the Massachusetts State Police’s most wanted list on June 21. He was allegedly involved in the June 9 shooting on Exchange Street that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Charles White.

Brimfield is also considered a person of interest in two other murders, Gulluni said, one in Springfield and one in Atlanta, Georgia.

Three other people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Now
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks