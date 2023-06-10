GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Pride Month celebrations continued this weekend in Franklin County with a Parade and Rally to celebrate its LGBTQ+ community.

More than 50 groups marched through downtown Greenfield with family and friends celebrating the neighborhoods vibrancy. Parade-goers told 22News what they hope the community retains from Saturday’s festivities.

“Hopefully people just see us out and about having fun, and just enjoying our lives, and seeing that we’re just normal people and not to hate us,” expressed Parade Co-Marshall Boxxa Vine.

Shannon Gamble from Leverett expressed what the Pride Parade exemplifies, “Joy, acceptance for all people, a sense of community and inspiration, because we all need it right now.”

The parade started at Federal and Sanderson Street, then finished at Energy Park with a speech by congressman McGovern about a rise in anti-drag and transphobic legislation in State Capitols, City Halls, and School Board meetings across America.

The fun continued on with musical acts, speakers, and performers. There are events going on into the evening as well. You can find a full event guide on the Franklin County Pride website.