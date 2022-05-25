(WWLP) – Wednesday marks two years since George Floyd was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer.
It was May 25th last year when many gathered on the Rt 116 Sunderland Bridge to protest for racial justice and commemorate George Floyd, whose excruciating suffocation by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin enraged the nation and raised awareness about systemic racism in the country.
There are a number of events to occur in Franklin County as part of a standout for racial justice. The following are the places that will hold vigils:
- Rt. 116, the Sunderland Bridge across the Connecticut River, connecting South Deerfield and Sunderland
- Orange, Memorial Park, site of 10am Saturday morning vigils held since George Floyd’s murder
- The French King Bridge, over the Connecticut River, connecting Erving and Gill
- In Montague-Gill: at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant and main intersection traffic lights at the Turners Falls-Gill bridge
- Greenfield: Near the Rt 2–Rt. 91 rotary, by Irving gas station near Big Y shopping Plaza.
- And from Greenfield west to Charlemont, people will be standing at seven locations along Rt. 2