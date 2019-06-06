Franklin County Tech students test driving while impaired

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls’ Franklin County Technical School had its juniors perform several tasks while sober and then while impaired to see how impairment can lead to serious injuries or even death.

“They’re definitely getting something out of it,” said Montague Police School Resource Officer Michael Sevene. “They’re realizing and leaving here going, ‘I’m not drinking, I’m not doing drugs.’ And hopefully, it goes not just when operating a vehicle but outside of that realm.”

Students were given different goggles from driving high to totally wasted. Buzzed driving is drunk driving, whether it’s weed, alcohol or prescription drugs.

Sevene told 22News, drowsy driving is just as dangerous as driving under the influence.

“It was interesting,” said Travis Murphy, a junior at Franklin County Tech. “I mean I hit a few cones, not gonna lie. You get wicked dizzy putting [the goggles] on. You can’t really tell where the cones are, you see multiple cones and everything like that. It just shows the dangers of what drinking and driving does.”

Officer Sevene also had students participate in a field sobriety test and arrested one student to stress there are consequences.

Sevene told 22News this is the fourth year they’ve offered the program to students.